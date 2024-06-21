Kourtney Kardashian Talks About Having Sex With Travis Barker to Help Induce Labor

On the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and her husband Travis Barker had sex in an attempt to induce labor.

Per People, the 45-year-old spoke about the first night she and Barker went to the hospital expecting the arrival of their first child together.

"With everything that we've been through to get to this place, it's crazy that tonight is when we're actually going to the hospital, and I think I'm just filled with excited, anxious energy," shared Kardashian, who was told she was only 1-2 centimeters dilated when she got to the hospital.

She experienced some contractions and bleeding, but she was unable to get 3 centimeters dilated. They stayed at the hospital overnight, but it ultimately turned out to be a false alarm and she wasn't ready to give birth yet. "So we went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed and then we had sex to get things going," she continued. "That can help sometimes."

They returned to the hospital a couple of days later to welcome their first child together, Rocky Thirteen. In the same episode, the married couple spoke about their hopes for a "natural birth." Barker said that he was "a little frightened," but expressed excitement. "You're not gonna look at my vagina," she cautioned him, to which he replied, "I'm gonna be right there. I'm gonna catch him."

"You really can't be there. I mean, you can, but I don't want to..." she said, to which Barker added, "You don't want me to see her like that?"

She replied, "To be traumatized by your favorite thing in the world."