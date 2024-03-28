Jaelen Hernandez Says Working at McDonald's Taught Him to Level Up His Life

McDonald’s is a staple in communities across the United States. No matter where you’re from, you know exactly what it means when you see the Golden Arches—and we’re not just talking about the juicy burgers or crisp french fries. It’s food, fun, family time, and for others, it’s a setup for the future.

One in eight people living in the United States have worked at McDonald’s. Many start young, with hopes of making extra cash and having some extra time with friends outside of school, but others take the job with bigger goals in mind. Jaelen Hernandez is one of the latter.

Born in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Hernandez began working at McDonald’s in 2019 after he was offered a way to finish high school and graduate with money in his pocket. He saw an opportunity for advancement—both personally and professionally—and access to affordable food.

Hernandez was raised in an abusive home with his brother and sisters, and had little to no money. His grandfather exhibited violent behavior towards his father; and in turn, his father responded with the same temperament towards him and his siblings. Hernandez was often malnourished and well below the average weight for his age. His father also didn’t allow him to spend much time away from the house outside of school. Unfortunately, Hernandez was kicked out of school at 15 for violating his school’s code of conduct. “This, in conjunction with my already turbulent home life, brought me into one of the darkest times of my life,” Hernandez tells Complex.

Hernandez needed a way out of the nightmare, a second chance to heal generational trauma, and a new path towards his educational and professional advancement. After being expelled, the Rio Rancho teenager began an alternative education charter program. There, he met McDonald’s franchise owner and operator Clemy Garza, a woman Hernandez says gave him a second chance to succeed.