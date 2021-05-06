With its theatrical release now just weeks away after a year of pandemic-spurred delays, the final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has been released.

The John Krasinski-directed horror film, a sequel to his 2018 critical and commercial hit, was originally set to arrive in March of last year. Following a global premiere event that month in New York City, Paramount announced the film would be delayed to September, though the extended difficulties brought on by COVID-19 ultimately resulted in that date being pushed back even later.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said in a statement to fans in March 2020. “Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

Assuming you’ve seen the first A Quiet Place, which is now over three years old and very much worth your time, it’ll be interesting to see where Krasinski takes the story this time around given the closing moments of the original. The official synopsis, per Paramount, could offer some clues:

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

In an interview with Den of Geek’s David Crow, originally conducted last year but released just last month, Blunt called the sequel a “terribly human film” and shared some insight on the thematic strengths of its story that proved prescient for the pandemic era.

“You see a fractured community, you see what is shutdown, but then you see the rebirth and the awakening,” Blunt said at the time. “Ultimately, human beings want to feel a sense of togetherness.”

A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on May 28. Catch the new (and final) trailer up top. 45 days after its theatrical opening, the film will be available for at-home viewing on Paramount Plus.