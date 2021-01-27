50 People Who Are Redefining What It Means to Be an Influencer

As of July 2020, more than half of people on earth now use social media. This means that (like it or not) the social media influencer is here to stay, with 91% of marketers believing that influencers are an effective use of budget. In fact, influencers have perhaps never been more influential.

While the pandemic saw a shift in celebrity culture away from the unreliability of the elite (think Kim Kardashian's vacation pics) many micro and macro-influencers have broken through the noise and found their communities online. Here are a few of our favorites.