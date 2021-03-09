40 Women in Hollywood You Need to Know

Before the critically acclaimed Miss Juneteenth (2020), Nicole Beharie starred in films such as American Violet (2008), 42 (2013), the supernatural series Sleepy Hollow (2013-2017), and more. However, according to Beharie in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she had to leave Sleepy Hollow in 2016 because she had an autoimmune disease. As a result, she was sort of blacklisted and labeled as problematic, so she struggled to get more work. Then she did Miss Juneteenth, which ended up a new breakthrough role. The film and Beharie’s performance received critical acclaim. Beharie shined in her role as a single mother, who herself was a former Miss Juneeteenth, and decides to enter her 15-year-old daughter in the pageant. Her life went off course when she dropped out of college to give birth to her daughter and make ends meet. Beharie won the Gotham Award for Best Actress in her portrayal, which was assurance that she’s back stronger since some of the difficulties she faced.