40 Women in Hollywood You Need to Know
Hollywood is full of talented women–many who we have watched and been familiar with for years. We know the greats like Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, and more. But what’s exciting during Women’s History Month and awards season is taking the time to reflect on relevant, notable talent. This can include talent who’s been around but is doing something different in their career, or finally getting the attention of more people. We compiled a list of 40 women in Hollywood you should know. From actresses, to producers, writers, and directors, here are the women who we think are killing it in Hollywood right now.
1. Taylour Paige
Dancer and actress Taylour Paige has appeared in independent films, as well as used to star in a VH1 series. Recently, she garnered attention thanks to her role as the love interest of Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in the Golden Globe-nominated drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020). Soon, we’ll likely be talking about her lead performance in the anticipated film, Zola (2021), which is set to release this summer. Zola was inspired by a viral 2015 Twitter thread about two exotic dancers traveling to Florida and getting caught up in sex trafficking. According to an interview with W Magazine for its Best Performances issue, she prepared for the role by working at a strip club in Los Angeles. Now that she’s worked alongside the greats and has a breakthrough performance on the horizon, we can expect to see more of Paige soon.
2. May Calamawy
Ramy Youssef may have gotten the most attention for his acting chops in his hit series, Ramy (2019–), but the show’s entire supporting cast is strong and also deserves some love. This would include May Calamawy, who plays Ramy’s sister Dena. The episodes focused on her character showed Calamawy’s strong acting abilities and gave us insight into a young Muslim woman trying to grapple with the resistance between her religion and everyday life. Now, Calamawy is set to star in a Marvel comics series opposite Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke on Disney+, Moon Knight (2022). We think she will earn more recognition over time.
3. Dominique Fisback
In Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), actress and playwright Dominique Fishback does not simply play the love interest of Fred Hampton. As writer and activist Deborah Johnson, she is crucial to the story, Hampton’s life, and the Black Panthers Movement. Fishback’s performance is powerful and engaging in each scene. She’s now attracted buzz for her role, as well as in Project Power (2020). For the latter, she received a nomination for NAACP Image Awards’ Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. It’ll be exciting to see what new roles Fishback will pick up.
5. Anya Taylor Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy just won her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film, which was a nod to her leading role in The Queen’s Gambit (2020). The critically acclaimed series, which was streamed by 62 million households over the course of its first 28 days, was Netflix’s most successful release for a limited series. Needless to say, Taylor-Joy’s performance had extremely positive reception, as she played a convincing chess prodigy struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. But Taylor-Joy was nominated for another Golden Globe as well this awards season: Best Actress in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy in her role for Emma (2020) as the title character. She just may pick up more awards this year.
6. Nicole Beharie
Before the critically acclaimed Miss Juneteenth (2020), Nicole Beharie starred in films such as American Violet (2008), 42 (2013), the supernatural series Sleepy Hollow (2013-2017), and more. However, according to Beharie in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she had to leave Sleepy Hollow in 2016 because she had an autoimmune disease. As a result, she was sort of blacklisted and labeled as problematic, so she struggled to get more work. Then she did Miss Juneteenth, which ended up a new breakthrough role. The film and Beharie’s performance received critical acclaim. Beharie shined in her role as a single mother, who herself was a former Miss Juneeteenth, and decides to enter her 15-year-old daughter in the pageant. Her life went off course when she dropped out of college to give birth to her daughter and make ends meet. Beharie won the Gotham Award for Best Actress in her portrayal, which was assurance that she’s back stronger since some of the difficulties she faced.
7. Radha Blank
Radha Blank is a quadruple threat as a writer, director, actress, and producer. Blank started as a playwright, which allowed her to snag jobs writing for TV. She wrote for the likes of She’s Gotta Have It (2017-2019) and Empire (2015-2019). Now she’s gained widespread critical acclaim for her feature directorial debut, The 40-Year-Old Version (2020) on Netflix, in which she was the writer and star as well. It’s a comedy film loosely based on Blank’s life as she navigated her native New York City as a playwright and teacher. She then turns to rapping. At the Sundance Film Festival, she received the U.S Dramatic Competition Directing Award. Blank attributes screenwriter-actress Lena Waithe to the success of making the film the way she wanted. Waithe, who also served as a producer, was fully supportive and helped greenlight its production, according to Blank in an interview with Variety. The fact that it was black and white also made the film feel like a true artistic gem; the best part was we got to see another amazing story celebrating Black women, as told by a Black woman.
8. Channing Godfrey Peoples
Channing Godfrey Peoples made her feature directorial debut for Miss Juneteenth (2020), which she also wrote. As previously mentioned, Peoples’ film received critical acclaim, and that’s a great feat for someone new to Hollywood. However, it wasn’t an easy reach, as she revealed in an interview with Variety that it took 7 years to be financed and completed. The film received awards such as the National Board of Review’s Best Directorial Feature, Gotham Independent Film Awards’ Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award, and more. Next, Peoples will be working on a TV adaptation of Miss Juneteenth, a deal she signed with Universal Content Productions.
9. Daisy Edgar-Jones
While we were stuck in quarantine for much of 2020, and still spending the majority of time home, we were indulging in dramatic on-screen stories. Daisy Edgar-Jones turned heads in the Hulu/BBC Three limited series, Normal People (2020). It was based on Irish author Sally Rooney’s successful novel of the same name, following the love and friendship of two highschoolers into their college years. The love story between Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron earned both actors nominations and critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film. Edgar-Jones really stood out in her change of moods and magnetic chemistry with Paul Mescal. The result was one of the most romantic, dramatic stories to watch in years–we could arguably say since The Notebook (2004). Edgar-Jones is set to appear in new films, time pending, but has already been listed in British Vogue’s 2020 list of influential women.
19. Chloe Zhao
Chloé Zhao made history by winning the Golden Globe for Best Director for Nomadland (2020) as the first Asian woman to win and the first woman since Barbara Strieisand won nearly 40 years ago for Yentl (1983). The film, also written by Zhao, is about a woman losing everything in the 2011 Great Recession and embarking on a journey across the American West. As a nomad, she travels and lives in a van. It stars Frances McDormand, who was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture–Drama. Nomadland was one of the most critically acclaimed films in 2020 and only 3rd in the top on Metacritic. In other major news, Zhao is directing a Marvel film, Eternals, to release in November 2021!