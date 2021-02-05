Wale is one of hip-hop's most opinionated gourmands, serving hot takes on everything from ramen and pho to why steak is one of the world's most overrated menu items. On the latest episode of The Takeout, the Wow... That's Crazy rapper peels back the curtain on his most controversial food tweets and dishes on the many meals he's shared with Maybach Music compatriots like Rick Ross and Meek Mill. But first, Wale and Dumbfoundead must break bread over a couple of L.A.'s finest smashburgers.