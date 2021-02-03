After sweeping the Emmy Awards in September, Canadian comedy staple Schitt’s Creek has been nominated for five Golden Globes.

The show has been nominated for Best Television Series for Musical or Comedy, while Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara were nominated for their respective roles.

Dan Levy took to social media to acknowledge the nominations, thanking “all of the amazingly talented people” who helped make the show.



Dan and Eugene Levy also made a joint statement, saying, “We are so proud of the entire cast and crew of Schitt’s Creek, and we are thrilled to celebrate the end of this series with the show’s first Golden Globe nominations.”

The show ended with its sixth season last April, and has been nominated for a slew of awards since. Schitt’s Creek will be competing against Emily in Paris, The Great, Ted Lasso, and The Flight Attendant.

The nominations were announced on a livestream by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, hosted by Taraji P. Hensen and Sarah Jessica Parker.