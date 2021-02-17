On this episode Tony Mui let's us in on what he has been producing behind the scenes, from SoleCollector's Air Max Power Ranking video to Complex Twitch Livestream with Joe La Puma and more! Make sure you subscribe to both channels! We also get an in depth look at 3 new G-Shock watches part of the Skeleton Collection. We also get a look at some of Tony's recent sneaker pickups! Spoiler alert, it's one of the most colorful sneakers on the market! Let us know what you think of the pickups!