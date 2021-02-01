Love Island 2021 is set to be the "biggest show" in the hit series' history, with insiders reporting that TV bosses are going to invest huge sums of money to make this year's edition go ahead.

ITV2's reality show-turned-cultural-phenomenon was cancelled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but work is reportedly going on behind-the-scenes to ensure its return to screens in 2021.

An industry insider told The Daily Star: "Everyone is keen to make this happen. Strictly and Dancing On Ice have happened against the odds and they're determined that Love Island can do the same. Producers are aware that international travel will still be restricted, so they are having to plan around that."

Discussions around budgets are reportedly "happening now", with different hotels currently being looked at in order to quarantine potential contestants prior to them joining.

Following promises from ITV last year that 2021 will see a "bumper" edition of the series, the insider revealed that the upcoming season will "definitely be the biggest in show history."