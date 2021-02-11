Kevin James is an actor whose career in comedy touches everything from stand-up to massively successful TV shows and films. He also stars in The Crew, a comedy series set to release on Netflix February 15th. And check out the Kevin James YouTube channel as it quickly approaches one million subscribers. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the King of Queens tries to become the King of Hot Sauce while talking about everything from UFC fandom, to Hitch lore, to the preeminence of Long Island pizza.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE BY DONATING TO COMMON THREADS, THE BRAND-NEW CHARITY PARTNER OF HOT ONES: https://www.commonthreads.org/firstwefeast/

BUY HOT ONES X REEBOK COLLAB: https://www.reebok.com/hot_ones

BUY HOT ONES TRUTH OR DAB THE GAME NOW: http://truthordabgame.com

BUY HOT ONES HOT SAUCE NOW: http://bit.ly/HotOnesSaucesNEW

HOT ONES MERCH AVAILABLE NOW: https://bit.ly/2AIS271

SIGN UP FOR THE HOT ONES MONTHLY HOT SAUCE SUB BOX: https://bit.ly/2veY50P

SIGN UP FOR THE FIRST WE FEAST NEWSLETTER: http://firstwefeast.com/signup

Subscribe to First We Feast on YouTube: http://goo.gl/UxFzhK

Check out more of First We Feast here:

http://firstwefeast.com/

https://twitter.com/firstwefeast

https://www.facebook.com/FirstWeFeast

http://instagram.com/firstwefeast

First We Feast videos offer an iconoclastic view into the culinary world, taking you behind-the-scenes with some of the country’s best chefs and finding the unexpected places where food and pop culture intersect.