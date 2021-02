Burger Scholar George Motz usually smashes his patties with childlike glee. But today, he has his eyes set on a different prize: the luxurious, thick, dry-aged steakhouse burger! The beauty of this style is its lack of adornments—a juicy patty, cheese, and a sturdy bun, which all help emphasize the beef. In the words of Motz: "Take the upgrade people!" Without further ado, learn how to cook a perfect steakhouse burger at home!