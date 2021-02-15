Our national treasure George Motz is back for another season of Burger Scholar Sessions! And guess what people? There's still more work to be done! More hamburger history to uncover! More regional specialties to cook at home! From the juicy steakhouse burger, to the viral ramen burger, to the hyper-regional fast-food icon Swensons of Ohio, Motz is giving you the keys to unlock hamburger perfection. In the words of George, "We must protect the hamburger at all costs!" Catch the Season 3 premiere Monday 2/15 at 11am EST.