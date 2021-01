You must have been good all 2020! You got a big box under the tree—maybe it was from Santa, your parents, or your significant other... maybe you just treated yourself. Whatever happened, you are now the proud owner of a Microsoft Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. We know what you are saying now: What the hell do I do with a next-gen gaming console?! Well, you’re in luck. Here is a simple guide to getting started with your Xbox Series X|S.