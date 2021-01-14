“It’s tradition around here to put a little extra on the last wing—you don’t have to if you don’t want to.” These simple words from Sean Evans have preceded some of the most epic and hilarious reactions on Hot Ones since the Last Dab was introduced to the show in Season 4. And you know Sean always chooses this meltdown moment to make celebrity guests jump through hoops before getting them to an ice bath. From Wiz Khalfa and Natalie Portman, to Halle Berry and Joji, relive some of our all-time favorite dabs in this spicy tribute.