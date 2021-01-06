Congratulations! Somebody in your life either pre-ordered early, paid a scalper, or broke through the bots with Twitter notifications on in order to get you a PlayStation 5. Maybe you got lucky and just happened to be at the right store at the right time, but regardless of whether you went retail, or met someone in a back alley, you are now the proud owner of one of the most coveted and hard to get presents of 2020. Now what?

In your hot pursuit of this console, you never stopped and thought what you’d do once you got it. Well, you’re in luck, we’ve got you covered with this guide to getting started with your PS5.