The Presents are all opened, and this year somebody got you a Nintendo Switch. For the vast majority of 2020, these things were impossible to find, mostly due to people who wanted a casual video game console to fill the time carved out by the quarantine, reaching for the beauty and nostalgia of a plumber named Mario.

Now that you have a console that has had three years and some change to mature, with a collection of games that have continued some of Nintendo's more stored franchises, you’re sitting in an interesting position with a slick hybrid console. But, what the hell do you do with the system now? You’re in luck; we’re here to help with that.