Ahead of the premiere of Marvel's WandaVision on Disney+ next week, Elizabeth Olsen stopped by Kimmel to offer a glimpse of what to expect from the hugely anticipated show in the form of a brand new clip.

As the first of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series set to premiere this year—with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki to follow—the show sees Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Vision. Set after Endgame, the show plays on classic TV tropes, as the new black-and-white clip suggests. Featuring the two characters in an idyllic suburban home, the clip is a clear homage to classic American post-war era sitcoms. Think Leave it to Beaver but with superheroes.

For more of what we can expect from the mind-bending show, check out the trailer below. It features the theme song written by Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

While Kimmel had Olsen, he also wanted to run by some theories about what the show actually is about, and pointed to Vision's tie in particular. "There are two dots inside the rectangle on his tie and then two dots on the outside and I guess the idea is that your characters are trapped inside something and also on the outside, where you either can't get in or can't get out," he suggested, to which Olsen said she genuinely has no idea if it's an Easter egg or hint.

"What about this one? Wanda bears a striking resemblance to these actors," he said before showing Olsen pictures of her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley. "Who played the role of Michelle Tanner on a sitcom from the '90s called Full House. Which would mean Uncle Joey is about to join the MCU." Olsen laughed at the ridiculous theory, which she thinks would be "incredible" if true.

Watch her interview and the clip above, and catch WandaVision when it premieres January 15 on Disney+.