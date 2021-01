The Takeout is back, and Dumbfoundead is ready to dive headfirst into a delivery-food feast for the ages. Over a smörgåsbord of burgers, tacos, and barbecue ribs, our host catches up with long-standing "Chopped" judge and Beauty & Essex founder Chris Santos. From heavy metal's deep roots in professional kitchens, to the challenges facing the restaurant industry in 2021, Dumbfoundead and Chef Santos tackle a wide range of topics while scarfing down some carryout classics.