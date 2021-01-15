Disneyland is ending its annual pass program after being closed for most of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank our Annual Passholders for their understanding during this closure period,” Disneyland president Ken Potrock said in a statement. “Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program.”

Potrock also noted that they are “developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans.”

According to People, Potrock wrote in an email to pass-holders that though it is “disappointing” that the program is coming to a close, “we are also very excited about what’s ahead.”

Those who had an active annual passport as of March 14, 2020 will get a pro-rata refund. Pass-holders will also still receive discounts at Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street locations until new membership offerings are revealed, Potrock added in the email. Additionally, from Jan 18 to Feb. 25, pass-holders will be able to use a 30 percent discount “on select merchandise at select locations in Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street, Monday through Thursday.”

California’s theme parks shuttered in March 2020, and since then, there’s been discord between companies and authorities regarding reopening. Disneyland hoped to open back up in July but didn’t get approval from state officials. However, Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort welcomed visitors in July with new COVID-19 protocols.

Some restaurants and shops in Disney’s California Adventure Park were permitted to open in November but were soon forced to shutter as cases began surging in the state. In September, Disney Parks laid off 28,000 employees, and in December, furloughed 350 more.