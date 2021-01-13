Chris Rock, fresh off the release of the "remixed" edition of his Tamborine Netflix special, joined Stephen Colbert for a Late Show discussion on Tuesday night that ultimately saw the comedian briefly addressing his near-involvement with two classic NBC shows.

About two minutes into the video up top, Colbert asked Rock if there was any truth to him having been "in contention" to play George Costanza on Seinfeld.

"I mean, there was a lot of NBC talk," Rock said. "There was talk about Seinfeld, there was talk about me being one of the Friends at a point. I would have been the Black friend. That's basically who I am to America anyway, at this point. [But] let's just say the good people at Seinfeld, they made the right choice. [Jason Alexander is] good. He's amazing."

From there, Rock was asked to reflect on a time in his life where he may have felt that a project was about to put him on the map, only to quickly fall apart.

"Oh yeah," Rock said, looking back on what ended up being a blessing in disguise. "I was supposed to be Cockroach on The Cosby Show. That was supposed to happen, where I was Theo's best friend. Thank god that didn't happen!"

Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut is out now on Netflix. Later this year, we have Spiral—the ninth installment in the Saw franchise—to look forward to. Originally slated for release last summer, the Lionsgate production stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson and is now set to drop May 21.