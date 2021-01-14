Despite his apparent exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Captain America.

Deadline reports that Evans is nearing a deal to get his iconic shield out once again, but it's unclear for what project. Sources say that Evans could be returning as Steve Rogers in at least one Marvel movie, with the option to return for another one down the line. Supposedly his return wouldn't be in a major solo Cap film, but instead a supporting role or co-starring role similar to Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Evans had previously indicated that he was done with the character, at least for the foreseeable future. In a passing of the torch moment, Rogers passed his shield to Anthony Mackie's character Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, at the end of Endgame. Despite his insistence on leaving the MCU behind, insiders indicate that the actor has shown increasing interest in playing Rogers in at least one more film.

Since departing the world of Marvel, Evans has appeared in a number of other projects, most notably the mystery-comedy Knives Out and the crime miniseries Defending Jacob. With the exception of Adam McKay's absolutely-stacked political satire comedy Don't Look Up, which is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year, Evans doesn't have that many projects on the horizon. Perhaps he's making time for Marvel again, if these reports are anything to go by.