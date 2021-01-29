Blake Anderson is an actor, writer, and comedian best known for his role on the cult-favorite Comedy Central series Workaholics. But more than his work with collaborators Anders Holm and Adam DeVine, Anderson is known for being one of the comedy world's most outspoken lovers of Mexican cuisine. In the latest episode of The Takeout, the Woke star chows down on some cheese-covered enchiladas from the "immortal" Don Cuco in Toluca Lake. While stuffing their faces with chips and guac, Anderson and Dumbfoundead discuss the most legendary food scenes from Workaholics, the trials and tribulations of being a pizza delivery guy, and what city in America boasts the best burritos.