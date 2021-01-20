Ahead of the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie sat down for an interview on the Late Late Show and addressed one popular MCU theory.

Due to the ending of Avengers: Endgame, many have theorized that Mackie's Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, is set to take on the role of Cap with Chris Evans effectively exiting the role. However, Mackie suggested to an insistent Corden that this won't be the case, no matter how the final moments of Endgame played out. "The thing is, if you watch [Endgame], at the end of the movie Sam Wilson never accepts the shield. He actually tells Cap that the shield is for him and it doesn’t feel right on his arm," Mackie said.

"If you look at, like, you know—Marvel is great at building characters over the course of many films. And from [2014's] Winter Soldier to now, my whole goal in the Marvel Universe was to help Cap, was to be Cap’s friend," Mackie added, implying that maybe people are getting ahead of themselves. "So, at no point in time in Endgame did Sam Wilson accept the shield at all. As a matter of fact, it made him happy to come back from time and stand once again at Cap’s side."

Corden still believes Mackie will be the new Cap by the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which debuts on Disney+ on March 19. Mackie had another counter for him. “I’mma ask you this question, and I’mma be very sincere, okay? I might get in trouble, I’m definitely gonna get a call about this: Every Marvel movie, there’s been photos leaked of a character or an event by paparazzi before the show or movie came out, right. So if we’re shooting in Atlanta, Prague, wide open areas, and I’m Captain America—not one paparazzi was there to take a picture of me?”

Further doubt has been cast on Falcon becoming Cap with recent reports suggesting Chris Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. Despite sources close to Marvel hinting as much, Evans seemingly shut down the rumors in a brief tweet, saying, "News to me."

On Corden, Mackie also showed off his Boba Fett motorcycle helmet: