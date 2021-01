From an old-school tavern in New York, to a 4th-generation family-run burger shack in Texas, here are 5 classic American hamburgers that every aficionado should know about. Craftsmanship, attention to detail, and generational love are what make places like Apple Pan, J.G. Melon, Herd's, Cassell's, and The Region bucket-list burger spots.

Classic burger joints are everywhere. As always, remember to support your local burger heroes!