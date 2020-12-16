Miles Morales is an important hero for our times, not because he’s a superhero who can do things that defy reality, but because he can do things that you and me can do every day to help the people around you. It’s the small acts of kindness that make Miles a spectacular Spider-Man, which means while we might not be able to stick to walls, turn invisible or sling webs, you can be just like Spider-Man whenever you choose to do the right thing and help people around you. Doing the right thing matters in 2020, a year where people have been making their voices heard for truth and justice and a global pandemic has made us reconsider community and how we look after it. Whether it’s Peter Parker, Miles Morales, the story of Spider-Man is ultimately the story of looking after the neighbourhood and each other.

And gamers will have a great time looking after the neighbourhood in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, thanks to developer Insomniac’s work refining and developing the web slinging and combat mechanics that made the first PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game so irresistible. Those who found themselves swept along collecting everything in Peter Parker’s adventure will find themselves right at home in the new game, taking on brand new challenges, finding time capsules hidden all over the city and unlocking all manner of Spider-Man costumes.

New to the series? Don’t worry, Miles Morales will catch you up on the story so far and you’ll be web slinging with the best of them in no time. This is your Spider-Man adventure – how do you want deal with things? Using stealth and camouflage, or jumping right in and with all manner to fighting moves? What kind of spider-gadgets will you use to sort out trouble? The gravity well that yanks henchmen across the room? Or the holographic drones that help you even up larger groups of baddies? The choice is yours. How do you want to turn “the other Spider-Man” into your Spider-Man, so that he in turn can become our Spider-Man?