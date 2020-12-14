Ever wondered what Pam Beesly would look like with Dwight's face?

Now we can all experience that disturbing reality thanks to a new video by YouTuber Jesse Richards, where he seamlessly grafts the face of Dwight K. Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson, onto various characters from The Office.

Richards uses various clips from from the hit 2005-2013 TV show to turn numerous Dunder Mifflin Scranton employees into Dwight, including his boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and archenemy Jim (John Krasinski). Things get even weirder when the infamous beet farmer's face appears on Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Mindy Kaling shows up looking exactly like her character Kelly, but with Wilson’s face.

While deepfakes still feel sort of terrifying with their unforeseeable potential, this video takes on a more lighthearted approach to the technology. And with a reboot unlikely to ever hit the small screen, fans may be limited to deepfakes when it comes to getting new Office content.

Richards has previously posted Office deepfakes where he turns everyone from Post Malone to Gal Gadot into characters from the show.

Show developer/executive producer Greg Daniels previously told Comic Book, "I don't think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we'd really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale. We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings. ... Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don't know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original."

The cast did reunite briefly back in May to surprise fans for a Zoom wedding.

The Office is currently available on Netflix until Dec. 31, when it will move to NBC’s streaming service Peacock.