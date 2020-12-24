From Will Ferrell, to Zac Efron, to Zoe Kravitz, Da Bomb Beyond Insanity had its way with Hot Ones guests all year long—not to mention Sean Evans, from time to time. Take a look back at some of 2020's best reactions to the infamous #8 sauce in the Hot Ones lineup—including Eric Andre's at-home meltdown and Pete Davidson's epic struggle.

*NEW* BUY HOT ONES X REEBOK COLLAB: https://www.reebok.com/hot_ones

BUY HOT ONES TRUTH OR DAB THE GAME NOW: http://truthordabgame.com

BUY HOT ONES HOT SAUCE NOW: http://bit.ly/HotOnesSaucesNEW

HOT ONES MERCH AVAILABLE NOW: https://bit.ly/2AIS271

SIGN UP FOR THE HOT ONES MONTHLY HOT SAUCE SUB BOX: https://bit.ly/2veY50P

SIGN UP FOR THE FIRST WE FEAST NEWSLETTER: http://firstwefeast.com/signup

Subscribe to First We Feast on YouTube: http://goo.gl/UxFzhK

Check out more of First We Feast here:

http://firstwefeast.com/

https://twitter.com/firstwefeast

https://www.facebook.com/FirstWeFeast

http://instagram.com/firstwefeastFirst We Feast videos offer an iconoclastic view into the culinary world, taking you behind-the-scenes with some of the country’s best chefs and finding the unexpected places where food and pop culture intersect.