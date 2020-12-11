The explosion of video game streaming is a phenomenon unlike any media we’ve ever seen. From a laughed at, super-niche platform to an estimated 70 billion dollar industry by 2021. It’s obvious to see why once loud naysayers are paying attention. The magic is really in the versatility. Anyone that asks “ Why would I want to watch someone else play video games?” is completely missing the social and to some levels, human aspect of the platform. Some people watch streamers because they’re incredibly good at a game, some people watch because they enjoy the personality of the steamer, some just want to feel part of something and now people are creating more intimate connections with their favorite athletes, musicians or celebrities who have turned to streaming.