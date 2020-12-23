We've featured hundreds of burgers on The Burger Show: all shapes, all sizes, all genres. And while we've made it our mission to preach meat-cheese-bun minimalism, there are certain burgers that make us stop in our tracks and say, "WTF is THAT." Yes, these burgers deserve our attention, too. Without further ado, we present to you the 5 craziest burgers from The Burger Show—including a $777 burger, the world's spiciest burger, an insane Jucy-Lucy, and more! Thanks for your continued support Burger Squad. We'll see you next year.