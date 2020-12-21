The hype behind Facebook’s new Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality system is real. To revel in its

recent release, Oculus partnered with three burgeoning influencers who use their musical craft to

create and inspire. Watching these artists’ awe-struck reactions to their first time using Quest 2

will show you just how powerful the immersion into VR can be.

First up is New York’s own Princess Nokia, a famed underground rapper who watched her

career catapult into mainstream success when she dropped her 2016 EP, 1992. Just like the day

Princess Nokia realized she had “arrived” in the entertainment world, the New York rapper will

never forget the day she left the world she knew behind and stepped into the Oculus universe.

Even as a gaming newbie, Princess Nokia says this VR experience “[is] the coolest thing I’ve

ever done in my life.”

Get inspired to get your hands on Quest 2 as you watch the East Coast MC take on new

experiences and immerse herself into a world that as she says truly makes her “happy.”