The best collaborations bring brands together to the benefit of consumers. That’s certainly the case with Acer’s new Porsche Design partnership, which presents its Acer Book RS wrapped in a sleek, auto-inspired carbon-detailed cover. And just like a Porsche 911, what’s under the “hood” of the new Porsche Design Acer Book RS matters just as much as the styling. With its Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB on-board LPDDR4X memory, Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, and automotive flourishes, the new Intel Evo-verified Porsche Design Acer Book RS is made to meet the needs of all sorts of users, including luxury car fans, designers and creatives, casual consumers, and even eSports pros.

That list includes Ian Porter, the professional Call of Duty player known as Crimsix. While Crimsix loves luxury automobiles, the three-time COD world champion is just as excited about the Acer Book RS's technical specs as he is its design. The 2.65 pound Porsche Design Acer Book RS “has all the parts that you could ever want,” he explains. “It’s good and lightweight. You don’t get those hand-in-hand much. It’s definitely going to be my travel laptop once I start going around for these tournaments.” With 37 major Call Of Duty tournament wins under his belt, he knows what he’s talking about.

“When I picked that laptop up for the first time, I was like, This feels weird in a really good way,” Crimsix continues. “It’s cool to the touch and feels super durable, just like a car.”

Crimsix knows what he’s talking about when it comes to cars too. He’s owned three different Porsche GTs, and says he fell in love with luxury automobiles when he was a little kid.

“It’s funny, I got into Porsche when I was playing Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 when I was seven, six, or maybe five,” Crimsix says. “They had a couple cars in there, but the 930 Turbo was my go-to car. I loved the way it looked. It was a timeless look, like the 911s.”

That combination of interests explains Crimsix’s attachment to the Porsche Design Acer Book RS. “It is a perfect collaboration,” he says. “One of the reasons why I’m so drawn to Porsche is the durability. I don’t like fragile things. It’s the same thing with the cars and the same thing with the laptop. You can feel the high quality materials.”

Of course, durable gear is crucial when you’ve built your career on persistence.

“It’s funny,” Crimsix says. ”My gaming career has been about 11 years, but I didn’t start winning until my fifth or sixth year.” He attributes that shift to his teammate Xeres, who urged him to read a book called Mind Gym.

“To me, it was rocket science,” Crimsix explains. “It was a book on how to be your best self that you can be in a sporting circumstance. For me, it taught me confidence. I read the book and it changed my whole life.”

COVID-19 has also changed his life, Crimsix says, noting that it shut down in-person eSports tournaments while simultaneously making gaming more popular. “Gaming is the best entertainment you can get in your home, especially if you’re by yourself,” he explains. “I’m watching my passion get bigger and bigger even though it’s in an unfortunate circumstance.”

Hopefully, those unfortunate circumstances won’t last long, so Crimsix can get back on the road with his Envy or Empire teammates to show off the Porsche Design Acer Book RS to the world.

For more, follow Crimsix here and be sure to head to the Acer online store to check out the Porsche Design Acer Book RS, which makes a great gift for gamers, car lovers, and anyone else who needs to get things done.