On Monday’s (Nov. 30) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks kick off the show recapping their Thanksgiving break. Next, the crew reveals the unfortunate news of Everyday Struggle, which will air its last episode on December 17. Later, the EDS squad reacts to the historic fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. and share their thoughts on Jake Paul knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson. Halfway into the show, the trio discusses the 2021 Grammy nominees, and give their reaction to the biggest snubs of this year’s awards. The crew also touches on the disconnect between the Grammys and rap culture and to close out give their take on what Grammys need to do to improve the 2022 awards.