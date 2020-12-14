Naomi Campbell doesn't skimp when it comes to her health. She turned heads earlier this year after sporting a full hazmat suit while traveling during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Safety First NEXT LEVEL," she wrote on Instagram back in March.

Now the supermodel is letting everyone in on her pandemic secrets, telling the Wall Street Journal that she buys her protective gear in bulk on Amazon. Thanks to her subscription, the 50-year-old keeps a fresh supply on her at all times.

“I bought [the hazmat suits] in bulk and I bought them on subscription, so they keep coming,” Campbell told the magazine. “There was one point when my subscription hadn’t come because they’d run out, and I panicked, even though I wasn’t going anywhere.”

There you have it folks. You can cop your own version of Campell's en vogue pandemic attire here or here. She reportedly got the idea from fellow Big Five supermodel Linda Evangelista.

“It was funny because when I first wore one people were like, ‘She should give that to the hospital. Why’s she stealing?’ They were acting like I was stealing supplies from the hospital,” the model said. “So I started answering back, saying, ‘I got it on Amazon! I got it on Amazon!’ I bought it fair and square on the internet.”

According to Page Six, the now infamous look is going into the Fashion Museum Bath in England as a relic of this horrible year.