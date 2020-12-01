Being a famous teenager can’t be easy and Millie Bobby Brown explained exactly why when she recounted a recent interaction with a fan.

The 16-year-old star broke down on her Instagram Story on Monday while describing a fan who essentially harassed her while Brown was Christmas shopping. The actress relayed the incident, saying that she was out with her mom when a girl noticed her.

“She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘Um, no.’ But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It’s not like of the both of us,” Brown said on IG. “I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

The fan kept pestering Brown, though.

“I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'” The actress said through tears, “She said, ‘So I can’t take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no.’ It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful.”

Brown’s fame skyrocketed with Stranger Things and her roles in Enola Holmes and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. “I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming,” she added. “Where are my rights to say no?” In a follow-up post, she updated her followers, “I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected.”

“You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do,” she said. “It's just manners.”

The Twitter account for the writers of Stranger Things also showed their support for Brown with a tweet on Monday.