On Tuesday’s (Dec. 1) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks kick off the show reacting to Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album ‘Good News’ in their ‘Review’ segment. The guys then take a deep dive into the impact of Megan’s ‘Shots Fired’ intro and her recent achievements. Next, DJ Akademiks goes through some recents stats, highlighting Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Good News’ debuting at No. 2, Pop Smoke, Future & Lil Uzi Vert projects remaining in the Top 5 and more. Soon after, the EDS crew reviews Lil Wayne’s latest ‘No Ceilings 3’ mixtape. Later, the guys share their thoughts on Playboi Carti announcing that he turned in his album, Future teasing a ‘Monster 2’ project and to close, the EDS trio speaks on the recent Twitter exchange between NLE Choppa and Famous Dex, concerning Dex’s alleged drug use.