Former TV star-turned reliable Christian straight-to-video and anti-masker draw Kirk Cameron is usually good for causing a social media stir. From the days of the world's saddest birthday up to now, Cameron can be counted on to get folks talking. Cameron most recently lit up Twitter after hosting a caroling event in Southern California in defiance of the state's mandates to fight the spread of coronavirus.

"We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our savior," Cameron said of the event in a mall parking lot on Instagram.

The Thousand Oaks-based mall quickly disavowed the event on Twitter.

Photos and video of the maskless event quickly spread (no pun intended), with Twitter users expressing outrage at Cameron's carelessness.

Cameron has not responded to the coverage on social media.