January Jones couldn’t help but point out the ridiculousness of a request for comment she received from grocery store gossip staple the National Enquirer. The actress posted an email she received to her Instagram, where the magazine shared that it would be running a story about how Jones' tendency to post pictures of herself in a bikini on Instagram had friends “worried.”

"To Whom It May Concern: The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts." the email read. "Sources claim her content smacks of a 'desperate cry for attention' and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before the pandemic took hold."

Jones posted the message to her Instagram, along with a winking apology to her concerned friends.

“Shit. They’ve discovered my secret,” she wrote. “Consider this my public apology to my ‘friends.’”

She followed that post up with another shot of herself in a bikini. Rocking a knowing grin and a sly middle finger on her hip, Jones trolled the magazine by playing into their narrative.

“Had to do it,” she wrote. “#DESPERATE.”

Like many people, Jones' Instagram has become mostly selfies and outfit pics during the pandemic. With a lack of anything to do, there's very little to share outside of looks. Earlier this year, Jones summarized the pandemic mood using a meme from one of her most famous roles.