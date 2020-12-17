Honey Boy director Alma Har'el has responded to the allegations leveled against the film's star/writer Shia LaBeouf, and expressed support for FKA twigs.

Har'el directed the semi-autobiographical film, which LaBeouf penned based on his troubled childhood. Twigs had a small role in the movie and has since accused the actor of "relentless abuse" in a lawsuit filed last week. She claimed LaBeouf subjected her to physical and emotional abuse, and Har'el is standing by her amid the ongoing lawsuit.

"I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity. I’m sending my love to her, Karolyn Pho, all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse," stated Har'el, per Variety. She added that despite showing support for LaBeouf's road to recovery, that doesn't excuse him of engaging in such harmful behavior.

"As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition," she continued. "Like many of Shia’s collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery. I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence."

Har'el announced she will donate to FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and Sistah Space in the name of FKA twigs and stylist Karolyn Pho, who has also alleged LaBeouf was abusive. While LaBeouf has denied some of the allegations leveled against him, he also apologized for his behavior and noted he's "not cured" of his PTSD and alcoholism.

"I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover," he wrote in a response to the suit.