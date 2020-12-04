The first-ever ComplexLand virtual festival is happening December 7th through December 11th and there will be plenty of surprises awaiting attendees. Among the most exciting, is Head & Shoulders custom avatar hairstyles, designed especially to invite ComplexLand attendees to look fresh and take their carbon copies “up to 100” with styles that show off their individual personalities.

One lucky winner each day will win a Head & Shoulders swag bag sure to boost their confidence levels up to 100. The swag bag will include a variety of grooming products (including Head & Shoulders shampoo, of course) and ComplexLand merch. To enter, all you have to do is find the “Take It to 100” Non-Playable Character (you can’t miss him ;) and submit your details when prompted. Winners will be randomly selected and notified on December 11.



Look out for the “Take it up to 100” NPC all week long and don’t forget, using Head & Shoulders regularly is clinically proven to give you up to 100% dandruff protection for no visible flakes, to keep you feeling confident, either in IRL or URL.

See you at ComplexLand!



