Melinda Coleman, the mother of Netflix documentary subject Daisy Coleman, has died by suicide just four months after her 23-year-old daughter took her own life.

TMZ reports that Daisy's mother Melinda Coleman was found dead on Sunday, as the sexual assault prevention and recovery organization Daisy co-founded, SafeBAE, confirmed. "We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide," the group said in a statement. The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face most days. Melinda was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented body builder. More than anything she loved and believed in her children. It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children."

Daisy Coleman, who featured in the 2016 documentary Audrie & Daisy, took her life in August. The documentary focused on three cases of rape of teenagers, and the subsequent abuse and cyberbullying they faced after the assaults. Coleman was 14 at the time of the assault. The other subject of the documentary was Audrie Pott, who died by suicide just nine days after her assault happened.

"She was my best friend and amazing daughter," said Melinda at the time. "I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can't. I wish I could have taken the pain from her." Melinda was 58.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. If there is an immediate risk of self-harm, call 911.