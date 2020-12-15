At its core, a burger is simple: meat, cheese, bun. But when immigrant and first-generation chefs reimagine the burger, it's a whole different story. In today's episode, YouTuber Casey Neistat taste-tests 3 mind-blowing international burgers that reflect the diversity of L.A.'s robust burger scene: a Japanese deep-fried burger from Katsu Sando, an Indian spiced lamb burger (and cheeseburger samosas!) from Badmaash, and a super-spicy Thai burger from the legendary Jitlada. You don't wanna miss this.