Oculus and Complex continue to tap the coolest influencers to jump into virtual reality, enticing them with a range of games that will excite noobs and experienced gamers alike. Up next, singer, songwriter, and producer Aminé recently donned the new Quest 2 headset only to find himself blown away by just how immersive the experience was.

Known for hits like his 2016 smash, “Caroline,” and his recent summer release, “Riri,” the Portland, Oregon, native thrives on creativity in film, music production, and directing. In real life, Aminé loves having the freedom to move creatively without limits, a feeling he found he could easily replicate while finding his rhythm and slashing his way through Beat Saber on Quest 2.

“This definitely surpassed my expectations of VR,” says Aminé as he recaps his virtual gaming experience. “I didn’t know that it would be this intense and this physical… it just felt real.”

Thanks to Oculus’ immersive visual experience and sensory controller system, the chart-topping MC was able to embark on an adventure much more realistic than what can be found on a traditional gaming console.

“The vibrations from the actual controller felt like I was actually hitting the objects,” says the Portland rapper. “When I didn’t duck, it would just hit me, and it felt like something was hitting me.”

Aminé says these haptic effects helped transport him to another world when he put on the headset. Now that he’s gotten his introduction to virtual reality, who knows what’s next for this creative. VR music videos perhaps?

So, get ready to practice your dance moves and step into Oculus with Aminé.

