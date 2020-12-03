On The Burger Show, smashburgers are gospel. And over the last few years, this iconic style has exploded in popularity all over the world. For today's challenge, three burger experts are going to teach you three different ways to make a smashburger. Burger Scholar George Motz will be giving a history lesson on the original smashburger. Burger Show host Alvin Cailan is flexing his creativity by making a hybrid Jucy-Lucy smashburger. And cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt will bridge the crispiness of a smashburger with the juiciness of a thick patty in his burger science experiment. Get ready for your ultimate smashburger master class.

For more of Kenji's tutorials, visit his Youtube channel and Serious Eats.