The Burger Show Season 6 is here! Alvin Cailan is back for another meat-cheese-bun adventure jam-packed with more burgers and more special guests. Get ready for a whirlwind: the world's spiciest burger challenge with H3H3's Ethan and Hila, a Simpsons steamed ham showdown featuring Binging With Babish, a high-octane burger training session with comedian Gabriel Iglesias, a smashburger masterclass with George Motz and Kenji Lopez, and an international burger tour with Youtuber Casey Neistat. Get ready!" with "Catch the season premiere on Tues. 11/17!