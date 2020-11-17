On Thursday’s (Nov. 12) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reacting to Roddy Ricch’s debut album ‘Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’ going double platinum, alongside Lil Baby. Next, the crew give their predictions on Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming collab project. Soon after, the trio answers a few fan questions in their ‘Struggle Mail’ segment. They answer one video question asking if an artists’ success is based on their business acumen or artistry. Next, they answer a question asking if Drake is going commercial with ‘Certified Lover Boy’ like he did with ‘Views.’ Later, they respond to The Ichiban Don’s (Willie B) recent tweet, where he asked his followers “Can a ‘trap’ artist be considered a ‘True Lyricist?’” Lastly, the EDS crew sends their condolences to the friends and family of Texas rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed yesterday afternoon in Dallas at the age of 28.