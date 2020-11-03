La La Anthony has come to Kim Kardashian’s defense after she was criticized for inviting her friends and family on a lavish tropical trip for her 40th birthday.

“I don't really think too much about it. I just know we live in a world where people are gonna have something to say about everything,” Anthony told ET. “There's something that's gonna be said about everything. You wear a black top, you shoulda wore a red one. You wore a blue top, why didn't you wear the black one? It's just the world we live in and I don't really get too caught up in that.”

Even with all the disapproval, Anthony was thankful for the invite and time away. “I was in awe from the time we left to the time we left to come back,” she continued. “It was a great experience, and I'm really so appreciative to her for allowing all of us who were included to have such an amazing experience especially again in the middle of everything that's going on, it's nice to just take that little break from the chaos and be able to step away and just genuinely have a good time.”

Anthony and Kim have been friends for years, with Anthony speaking highly of Kim’s generosity. “That's exactly who she is. So anyone who knows her, knows she goes above and beyond for the people she loves and cares about,” Anthony said. “She's like me. We just want everyone to have a good time and we're having fun when everyone else is having fun.”

Anthony also emphasized the charitable work that she and Kim have been doing. “I know what we're all doing individually when it comes to charities, when it comes to using our platforms, when it comes to voting, when it comes to prison reform, when it come to the millions of things that we're doing,” Anthony added. “We try to just help the world in general, and that's what matters to me. It's not just about going on an island and taking a beautiful picture. I mean, there's a lot more to what all of us do in our day-to-day lives than that. That's what matters. I'd rather amplify that side of what we're doing.”

Khloé Kardashian also responded to those who vilified her sister for the birthday trip, telling Ellen DeGeneres, “I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it's her 40th, and this is something that she really wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing.”