On Thursday’s (Nov. 19) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show revealing their plans for Thanksgiving and briefly touch on their dissatisfaction with the latest updates to Instagram and Twitter. Next, the crew reacts to Jeezy and Gucci Mane planning to host a Verzuz afterparty tonight in Atlanta. Soon after, the guys briefly share their thoughts on Jeezy’s new song ‘Therapy For My Soul,’ where he dissed 50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs. Later, Wayno and Akademiks discuss Wack 100’s recent Instagram post, where he revealed that he’s trying to put together a Verzuz battle between 50 Cent and The Game. Lastly, the EDS crew reacts to the second annual Apple Music Awards winners, such as Lil Baby winning Artist of the Year, Megan Thee Stallion winning Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Roddy Ricch winning Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year.