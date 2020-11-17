Ethan and Hila Klein (H3H3 Productions) lose their minds while eating the world's spiciest burger. For the season 6 premiere of The Burger Show, host Alvin Cailan teamed up with Nashville hot-chicken guru Johnny Ray Zone of Howlin' Ray's to cook a 2 million scoville unit burger infused with a lethal blend of Trinidad Scorpion peppers, Ghost peppers, and Sichuan peppercorns. They call it: the Burner Burger. Are Ethan and Hila up for the challenge? Can they withstand the pain? Find out on today's episode!