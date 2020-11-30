After serving a short stint in prison for her involvement in the massive college enrollment scandal that involved her and several other parents including Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman has just landed her first TV spot since being released.

Huffman is set to star in a new ABC comedy pilot that's name has yet to be announced. According to Deadline, the show is set to be inspired by the life of Susan Savage, the current owner of the Sacramento River Cats, a minor league baseball team and Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. It's also described by Deadline as being "a funny, surprising, and occasionally heartbreaking half-hour about love, loss, family and Triple-A baseball."

The pilot is also set to include Zack Gottsagen from The Peanut Butter Falcon, and the Sacramento community at large. Deadline gave a brief synopsis.

“After suddenly losing her husband and inheriting his beloved team, she is forced to navigate her new normal with the help of her dysfunctional family, including her oldest son (Gottsagen), a baseball devotee with Down syndrome, her work family and the Sacramento community at large. This is the story of a woman navigating grief, local politics and the business of sports and learning not just to adjust, but to thrive.”

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal minimum-security prison after she plead guilty to charges of paying someone to change her daughter's answers on her SAT to get a higher score and get her into a better college.