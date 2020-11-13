Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will appear in Marvel’s next cinematic release, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Helmed by director Taika Waititi, the film will see Pratt join as Peter Quill—aka Star-Lord—and Natalie Portman return to her MCU role as Jane Foster, who will later become Thor in the film, according to Screenrant. Tessa Thompson will also reprise her part as Valkyrie, and Christian Bale is set to star as an unknown villain. Love and Thunder is slated for a theatrical release on Feb. 11, 2022.

The last time we saw Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was in the Guardians on Star-Lord’s ship, so Star-Lord’s return isn’t a huge surprise. Back in March, Vin Diesel implied that there might be a crossover when he mentioned that some of the Guardians could reemerge in Thor 4; However, Marvel didn’t confirm at that time.

It’s unclear how big Pratt’s role in the new Thor will be since the film is dealing with more than Star-Lord’s appearance: Jane Foster will transform into Might Thor and bring back Valkyrie—and Bale’s character still remains a mystery. It's likely that Pratt's role could be small since the Guardians still have to complete their own mission for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Nonetheless, Pratt is set to join production when filming starts in Australia in early 2021. This will be his fifth appearance in a Marvel film.